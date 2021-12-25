Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 566,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 136.5% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 49,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of BUG stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.