Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 47.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 90,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

