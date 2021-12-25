Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,211 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.18% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,269 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,707,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,015,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,263,000 after acquiring an additional 196,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,117,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after acquiring an additional 533,718 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $41.61 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $58.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.