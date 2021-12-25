4,200 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Bought by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $346,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.30. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $54.88 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.