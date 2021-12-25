Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $501.65 Million

Analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to report sales of $501.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $509.80 million and the lowest is $493.50 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $377.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKY. Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.08. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $9,914,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

