Day & Ennis LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,642,000 after purchasing an additional 765,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,629,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

