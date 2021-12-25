iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 513.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,629 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up about 1.7% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,184 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,257.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,908,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,491 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,517 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,270.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,198,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,155 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 629.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 759,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,042,000 after buying an additional 655,523 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $64.25 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $64.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

