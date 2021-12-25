Sepio Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 46,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 28,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 in the last 90 days. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.58.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.