Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up about 1.6% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after acquiring an additional 265,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,399,000 after acquiring an additional 258,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after acquiring an additional 301,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $260.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.61, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.58. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.61.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,200. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

