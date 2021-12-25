One Day In July LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $78.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

