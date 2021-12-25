One Day In July LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $95,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $69.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.429 dividend. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

