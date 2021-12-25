Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.59

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.59 and traded as low as $15.42. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 2,319 shares.

The company has a market cap of $75.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 18.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

