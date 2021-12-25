Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.55 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 502.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,196 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,882,236. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

