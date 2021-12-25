$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to post $2.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $7.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its position in KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 32.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBR opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.37 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

