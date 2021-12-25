The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

HD opened at $397.07 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

