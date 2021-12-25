Bfsg LLC Acquires Shares of 1,647 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,262,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,363,000 after buying an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

Shares of ROP opened at $478.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.