LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after buying an additional 582,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

EMR stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

