LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 781.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $252.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

