Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $23.29 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $23,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $154.71 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $155.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,190.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.78 and a 200-day moving average of $133.43.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

