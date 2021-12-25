Nvwm LLC Purchases 2,316 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 712.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,591,000 after buying an additional 806,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,531,000 after acquiring an additional 65,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,235,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,416,000 after acquiring an additional 799,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,392,000 after acquiring an additional 119,449 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $112.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average of $104.56.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

