Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,553 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Express by 102.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of American Express by 16.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after buying an additional 938,790 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

American Express stock opened at $164.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.41 and a 200-day moving average of $168.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

