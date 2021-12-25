Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $363.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

