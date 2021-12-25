Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 164.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $175,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,643. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $34.65 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

