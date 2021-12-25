Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.82 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Brunswick accounts for about 2.6% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brunswick worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brunswick by 53.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.