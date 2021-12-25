Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 233,278 OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 233,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,957,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.32% of OptimizeRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $153,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $149,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $1,270,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,531 shares of company stock worth $11,276,368. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.07 and a beta of 0.58. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.77.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

