Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $23,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,709,000 after buying an additional 1,698,745 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250,650 shares during the period. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,283,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47,383.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after buying an additional 486,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,376,000 after purchasing an additional 363,568 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.62.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BECN stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

