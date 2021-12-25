Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 89 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 16,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 161.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,904.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,753.37. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.