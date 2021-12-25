Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Prologis worth $81,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $161.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $165.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.68.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.