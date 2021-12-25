ING Groep NV Purchases 3,351 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ING Groep NV grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in HP were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $85,975,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HP by 34.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $166,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $297,813.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

