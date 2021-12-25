First Pacific Advisors LP Buys 100,537 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,266,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,537 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy accounts for 2.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of FirstEnergy worth $151,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,697,000 after buying an additional 192,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,507,000 after purchasing an additional 728,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,290,000 after purchasing an additional 273,418 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,224,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,337 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NYSE:FE opened at $40.53 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

