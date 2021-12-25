First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 41,127 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,127 shares during the period. Signature Bank comprises about 0.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $48,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $319.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $132.05 and a 52 week high of $342.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.62.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

