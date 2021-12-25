First Pacific Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $31,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 41,313 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $735,784.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,158 shares of company stock worth $5,109,069 over the last quarter.

POSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

POSH stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

