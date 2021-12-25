First Pacific Advisors LP Raises Stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,097 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 40.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares during the last quarter.

IPVIU opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

