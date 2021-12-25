Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $207,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 34.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 356,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $169.83 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

