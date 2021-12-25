Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $244.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $245.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

