Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,356 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,739 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $108,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $152,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 26.9% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 18,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 39.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 126,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

NYSE F opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.