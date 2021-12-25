Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CNNWF opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

