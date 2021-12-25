OpenDAO (SOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $265.28 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:SOS) traded 1,413% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. OpenDAO has a market cap of $265.28 million and approximately $467.69 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded up 1,160% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:SOS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,239,028,220,645 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

