Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NTRA stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. Natera has a twelve month low of $82.63 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $156,995.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,997 shares of company stock worth $13,534,485 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,830,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Natera by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 45,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natera by 111.3% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 747,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,270,000 after buying an additional 393,520 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 24.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

