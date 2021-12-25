Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Cap of $100,235.74

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $100,235.74 and $9,884.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 146.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,785,282 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

