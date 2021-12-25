Unido EP Achieves Market Cap of $7.26 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded up 18% against the dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $913,249.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00055883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.49 or 0.07977105 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,835.31 or 1.00115873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00072522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,589,399 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.