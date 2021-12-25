Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 12,273 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the period. Inter Parfums makes up 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.41% of Inter Parfums worth $33,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Inter Parfums by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after buying an additional 37,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth $2,197,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $102.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.11 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $313,417.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,267 shares of company stock worth $7,662,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

