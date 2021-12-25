Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 336,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the period. Sprout Social comprises about 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $41,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 71.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

SPT opened at $94.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.87 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $2,296,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $168,210.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,697 shares of company stock worth $21,475,760. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

