Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) is Granite Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,266 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 27,994 shares during the quarter. Cryoport comprises approximately 2.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 2.41% of Cryoport worth $73,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 81,723.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Cryoport by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 327,595 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 992,522 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $62,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,723,000.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $701,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 701,635 shares of company stock valued at $52,351,522. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Cryoport stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.