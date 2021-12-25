Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 1,316 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Crown Castle International by 16.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Crown Castle International by 113.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $199.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.41. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.