Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 5,288 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.52 and its 200 day moving average is $157.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $174.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.