Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.69 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD opened at $258.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.90.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,078 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.