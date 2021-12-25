Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,549 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Copart were worth $17,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after buying an additional 133,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Copart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,559,000 after purchasing an additional 74,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,362,000 after purchasing an additional 343,187 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $146.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

