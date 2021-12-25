AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Trims Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of Centene worth $21,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Centene by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,524,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after purchasing an additional 208,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,381,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,510,000 after acquiring an additional 150,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,653,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.95.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $84.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.95. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

