Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $3.70 Million Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after purchasing an additional 84,466 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,502,000 after purchasing an additional 71,015 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total value of $3,386,451.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

EPAM opened at $663.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $652.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $328.90 and a one year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

